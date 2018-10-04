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MEET THE ABC 10NEWS TEAM

ABC 10News San Diego brings you breaking news. Get San Diego news headlines, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment & lifestyle on KGTV-TV and 10News.com

ABC 10NEWS MORNING TEAM
Jarad Aarons

Jared Aarons

Adam Campos

Adam Campos

Olivia González-Britt

Olivia Gonzalez-Britt

Gabe Salazar -- ABC 10News reporter

Gabe Salazar

ABC 10NEWS EVENING TEAM
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Kimberly Hunt

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Megan Parry

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Michael Chen

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Marie Coronel

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Laura Acevedo

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Ryan Hill

Yasmeen Ludy - Central San Diego Reporter

Ava Kershner

Ava Kershner - North County Coastal Reporter

Tali Letoi

Tali Letoi - East County Reporter

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Max Goldwasser

Jane Kim

Jane Kim - North County Inland Reporter

Karina Vargas -- mmj

Karina Vargas

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Adam Racusin

TEAM 10 INVESTIGATIONS
Austin Grabish

Austin Grabish

SPORTS
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Ben Higgins

DIGITAL TEAM
Emily Coffey headshot

Emily Coffey

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Jermaine Ong

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Zac Self

Stephanie Aceves

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