Dani Miskell

Danielle Miskell, who goes by Dani, is a seasoned journalist, wrapping up her fifth year in TV news.

Dani got her start in sports reporting and worked in the South Bay region of Los Angeles for two years. She then pivoted to general assignment news during the pandemic, eager to cover the lockdown and the emotionally charged 'Black Lives Matter' movement sweeping through the city at the time. Dani jumped to Eastern Iowa and took a Weekend Anchor position, then moved to Kentucky to take an MMJ role to be near family. During her time in Kentucky, Dani covered national stories from the historic and deadly Eastern Kentucky floods to the Louisville mass shooting in April 2023.

Prior to her journalism career, Dani worked at a private equity firm as a Marketing Associate. She was responsible for press releases, managing both the business development and investor relation teams' marketing materials, as well as event planning.

Dani is a California-native and grew up in Monterey. However, she spent her college years and early career in Southern California. She also has family in San Diego and is a proud puppy mom to her one-year-old bichpoo, London.

Dani is excited to join the KGTV team and eager to tell stories close to home. She wants to hear from you! To email her your story idea, she can be reached at danielle.miskell@10news.com.