Jane Kim joined the ABC 10News team in October 2024 as a news producer and multimedia journalist.

Jane was inspired to study journalism in university after hearing the story of Euna Lee and Laura Ling, two American journalists who were imprisoned in North Korea after filming refugees crossing from North Korea into China. Their bravery encouraged Jane to pursue a field where preserving the truth is paramount, despite all costs.

Jane attended the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism where she majored in broadcast journalism. In her junior year, Jane spent a quarter in the Medill Journalism Residency program, putting her journalism knowledge into practice by working at the KVRR FOX News station in Fargo, North Dakota, as a general assignment reporter intern.

After undergrad, Jane took a year to work as an anchor and reporter intern at the City of St. Louis Park, Minnesota. She then attended the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, earning her M.A. with a concentration in Business & Economics Journalism. She wrote her graduate thesis on foreign investment in New York real estate by Chinese and Japanese investors.

Jane then worked again in Minnesota, Illinois and most recently, west Kentucky where she worked and lived for three years. She reported on stories including the local impacts of a Dec. 10, 2021 tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky, the real estate market, and the Paducah music scene.

Jane is thrilled to be reporting in San Diego. When she’s not reporting, Jane enjoys playing her violin and ukulele, trying out different cuisines, playing pickleball, getting involved at her local church and watching K-dramas to brush up on her Korean.