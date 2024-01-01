Tali Letoi

Tali is a Multimedia Journalist and Producer at ABC 10News.

Tali joined the team in May 2024. Before coming to San Diego, she spent nearly three years in Palm Springs as a Sports Reporter and Anchor at NBC Palm Springs. There she covered a variety of stories from Super Bowl LVIII to the devastating aftermath for locals following Tropical Storm Hilary.

Tali received her MBA from National University. She also received a BA from Chicago State University where she was a NCAA Division I golfer. Tali was born and raised in San Diego to two military veteran parents. She looks forward to returning to her hometown and sharing the important stories in the community.

On her days off, you can find Tali at the golf course with her dad or at any new foodie spot in town.

Her beat coverage includes East County, Pacific Islander Communities, sports, and SANDAG. If you have a story you think she should cover, send her an email at talialaina.letoi@10news.com.