Zac Self joined the ABC 10News Digital Team in the fall of 2017 as a Digital Content Producer.

Before making the move to San Diego, Zac worked for KJRH, the E.W. Scripps Company’s Tulsa station. There, he started as an Associate Producer before moving into his role as a Senior Digital Producer.

During his time at KJRH, Zac covered a wide variety of stories, from tornados that swept through the region to local crime and court cases.

Originally from the small town of Belen, New Mexico, Zac studied Broadcast Journalism at Eastern New Mexico University. While there, he worked for the local PBS and NPR affiliates covering news and weather that impacted the regions of Eastern New Mexico and West Texas.

While in college, he also studied journalism at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea.

In his spare time, Zac enjoys playing the piano, writing music, and drinking entirely too much coffee.

For news tips, email zachary.self@10News.com.