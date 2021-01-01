Megan Parry

Megan Parry returned to Southern California to join 10News as the morning and midday newscast meteorologist.

Megan is from San Diego, and she attended Twin Peaks Middle School and Poway High School, before heading to Irvine to earn a B.S. degree in Earth and Environmental Science from the University of California, Irvine.

After a short stint working as an Environmental Scientist for the California Environmental Protection Agency, she went back to school to follow her dreams of becoming a meteorologist.

Megan headed to the South and had a new life experience while earning her Master of Science in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University with a 4.0 GPA.

During her time in Mississippi, she worked as the weekend meteorologist at WTOK, an ABC affiliate in Meridian. While at WTOK, she headed to the Great Plains to storm chase, and she witnessed firsthand the damage felt by the 2011 Joplin, Mo., EF-5 tornado -- the 7th-deadliest tornado on record.

After completing her graduate degree, Megan moved to Medford, Ore., where she joined the ABC team at KDRV as the morning meteorologist. During her time in Medford, she enjoyed volunteering at the local animal shelter, adopting her second rescue dog, and hosting the annual Pet Fashion Show. She transitioned to the evening newscasts and was voted the second "Most Popular TV Personality of Southern Oregon."

She has a love for animals, especially dogs, and enjoys volunteering at the San Diego Humane Society with one of her three rescue dogs, Coco Chanel Sprinkles. She is very active in the community, loves to travel with her husband, does Crossfit, considers herself a nacho connoisseur and will never turn down a good craft beer!

After four years away from Southern California and forecasting a wide range of weather from thunderstorms to tornados and snowstorms, she was ready to return home to San Diego. Megan is happy to be closer to family and forecasting her favorite type of weather, microclimates.

