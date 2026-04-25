Stephanie Aceves joined the ABC 10News team in April 2026 as a digital content producer.

Before joining ABC 10News, Stephanie worked as a digital content producer at KTNV, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, where she produced digital and social media coverage of breaking news and major local stories.

Earlier in her career, Stephanie served as an associate social media producer for LAist, the NPR affiliate in Los Angeles, and as an engagement lead and curatorial assistant for a contemporary art museum in her hometown.

She also worked as a multimedia journalist in Salinas, California, where she covered major regional stories, including the aftermath of the CZU fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the California recall election, and the impacts of COVID-19 across the Central Coast.

She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she earned her B.A. in Communication.

In her spare time, Stephanie enjoys visiting museums, botanical gardens and coffee shops. She is also a big fan of all things cute—especially Hello Kitty, Sonny Angels and pugs.