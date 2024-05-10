Ava Kershner is a Multimedia Journalist and Producer at ABC 10News.

Ava is originally from San Luis Obispo County and graduated from California Polytechnic University with a Bachelors of Science in Journalism. She has a background in print, radio, and television journalism.

Ava has worked with E.W. Scripps at KSBY in San Luis Obispo, KERO in Bakersfield, and now KGTV in San Diego!

On her days off, you can find her at the beach, on a hike, or somewhere in nature — and always with her little dog at her side.

Her beat coverage includes Downtown San Diego, Gaslamp Quarter, and East Village communities. If you have a story you think she should cover, send her an email at ava.kershner@10news.com.