Contact ABC 10News

4600 Air Way, San Diego, CA, 92102

Phone Numbers

Main Office: (619) 237-1010

News Desk: (619) 237-6383

Programming Comment Line: (619) 237-1010, Option 1, Option 2, & Option 1

Advertising: (619) 237-6210

Email



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Closed Captioning

Please contact our Hotline regarding all Closed Captioning Comments for KGTV and KZSD. We will make every effort to respond within 24 hours or 1 business day.

Phone: (619) 237-1010

Fax: (317) 231-1147

CLOSED CAPTIONING

Email: CaptioningComments@kgtv.com

Phone: 619-237-1010

or Write to us at:

KGTV Closed Captioning

ATTN: Josh Moran, Chief Engineer

4600 Air Way

KGTV ABC10

San Diego, CA 92102

NOTE: Contacting ABC10/10News via e-mail reveals your e-mail address and any other information you include. We will use this information to help us respond to your questions or concerns. If you would like to confirm the accuracy of the information we have collected from you, or if you have questions about the uses of this information, please mail a written request to:

Leon Clark, General Manager

4600 Air Way

KGTV ABC10

San Diego, CA 92102

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your written complaint within 30 days.

Scripps News Group

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We are dedicated to accuracy, accountability and transparency.

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