Contact ABC 10News

4600 Air Way, San Diego, CA, 92102
Phone Numbers
Main Office: (619) 237-1010
News Desk: (619) 237-6383
Programming Comment Line: (619) 237-1010, Option 1, Option 2, & Option 1
Advertising: (619) 237-6210
Department Managers
Other
Closed Captioning
Please contact our Hotline regarding all Closed Captioning Comments for KGTV and KZSD. We will make every effort to respond within 24 hours or 1 business day.
Phone: (619) 237-1010
Fax: (317) 231-1147
CLOSED CAPTIONING
Email: CaptioningComments@kgtv.com
Phone: 619-237-1010
or Write to us at:
KGTV Closed Captioning
ATTN: Josh Moran, Chief Engineer
4600 Air Way
KGTV ABC10
San Diego, CA 92102
NOTE: Contacting ABC10/10News via e-mail reveals your e-mail address and any other information you include. We will use this information to help us respond to your questions or concerns. If you would like to confirm the accuracy of the information we have collected from you, or if you have questions about the uses of this information, please mail a written request to:
Leon Clark, General Manager
4600 Air Way
KGTV ABC10
San Diego, CA 92102
Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your written complaint within 30 days.
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