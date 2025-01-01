“Truth is the only safe ground to stand on.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Emily Coffey joined ABC 10News in July 2025 after beginning her journalism career at KRDO13, the ABC affiliate in Colorado Springs, where she honed her reporting skills.

She graduated with honors in 2023 from Biola University and the Torrey Honors College, earning her degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Throughout her time in Colorado, Emily was fortunate to receive several state and local awards for her investigative reporting, including her coverage of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine incident. Her experiences in the Centennial State allowed her to delve into important issues, such as local law enforcement practices and the 9-1-1 operations center's inner machinations. She also reported on the state's insurance crisis and the changing housing landscape in Southern Colorado.

Emily also developed a strong interest in immigration issues, most notably when she covered a significant DEA raid for ABC News Live in March 2025. This experience underscored the importance of shedding light on complex situations and the lives affected by them.

Now, in her new role, Emily feels grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team committed to a digital-first strategy that strives for clarity, honesty, and balance in news reporting. Working in San Diego and engaging with topics that matter to the community is a privilege that she truly values.