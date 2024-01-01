Yasmeen Ludy joined the ABC 10News team in October 2024. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, her passion for news and storytelling began early. She was often found reading magazines, writing creative stories, and starting her day by watching the morning news with her mom. Yasmeen fondly recalls her "first journalism job" at the age of 12, where she would eagerly share the latest scoop on all things Disney with her family.

Yasmeen joins the 10News team from FOX 17 News in West Michigan, where she was a bureau reporter and Saturday evening anchor.

A proud alumna of the University of Michigan, Yasmeen's Yasmeen'snal journey kicked off at FOX 47 News in Lansing, Michigan. As a University of Michigan graduate navigating the world of Michigan State Spartans, she learned the art of bridging divides and building connections in the world of journalism.

Beyond her work in the newsroom, Yasmeen is a passionate advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) in the media. She served as the co-chair of FOX 17's EDI c17'sttee, striving to make a positive impact and promote fairness and representation in the field.

When she's not writing down stories, Yasmeen enjoys spending time with her little dog, Kobe, catching up with her family, and exploring her love for reading. Although she will miss the Pure Michigan summers and falls, she’s excited to trade her winter boots for sandy beaches.