The long-time dream has finally come true for Max Goldwasser.

Growing up in Southern California, just north of Los Angeles, Max set a goal for himself early in his career to end up in San Diego. In Sept. 2024, “one day” became “day one.”

He could not be more excited to join the talented ABC 10News team as an evening anchor & forecaster on the weekends and reporting the stories that matter to you during the week.

Max comes to the west coast from West Michigan, where he spent three years at FOX 17, another Scripps-owned station. He led the development of a brand new, 30-minute show called "FOX 17 Unfiltered" that focused on highlighting positive stories, giving viewers a fresh perspective on local news coverage. Max took charge of the show’s creation and hosted it every weekday for more than a year, including interviews with high-profile subjects like Jay Leno, Tom Izzo and more.

He was also responsible for owning FOX 17’s coverage of major events across a wide range of topics, from spending three days in Santa Clara for the Detroit Lions’ first NFC Championship Game since 1991, to breaking news live on air during an active tornado threat and waking up with the morning show from Indianapolis for the total eclipse.

Max’s broadcast journey began in beautiful Bend, Oregon in 2018 at NewsChannel 21. That’s where Max realized taking risks and welcoming change is the best way to grow personally and professionally.

He not only reimagined the way NewsChannel 21 covered sports and created two original shows to engage with the community during the pandemic, but he also stepped in as a forecaster during Oregon’s historic wildfire season in 2020.

Max’s on-screen experience and passion for storytelling started well before his journalism career. The community he grew up in had a 99-seat theater. Max performed in plays & musicals and offers his sincerest apologies to anyone who endured his singing. Later, he transitioned into screen acting, auditioning for commercials, television shows and movies. His claim to fame is “starring” in a Kmart commercial in 2009 (the spot still exists on YouTube… you can try to dig it up for yourself).

However, after watching SportsCenter on ESPN every night before bed throughout middle and high school, he fell in love with the world of broadcasting and wanted to make a switch. With his twin by his side, Max attended the University of Southern California (Fight On!) where he graduated Cum Laude with a Broadcast & Digital Journalism degree and a Sports Media Minor.

When Max isn’t at work, you can find him volunteering with Special Olympics, winning eating contests (some call him the Paczki Prince), attempting to create masterpieces in the kitchen without setting off the fire alarm, playing just about any sport under the sun and traveling all over the world.

Max is happy to finally call San Diego his home. He appreciates the warm welcome he’s received from everyone and looks forward to serving your community!

Please send an email to max.goldwasser@10news.com with any news tips related to his beat.