Adam Campos is a morning reporter and producer for ABC10. He joined the 10News team in July 2024.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Campos joined ABC10 after spending a year in Buffalo, NY at WKBW-TV. In Buffalo, he served as the reporter for ‘Good Morning Buffalo’ where he covered breaking news, education and highlighted the positive stories of Western New York. His time in the City of Good Neighbors helped lay the foundation to his journalism career. Now, Campos is excited to be back in his home state and in San Diego.

Campos is a proud graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University where he received a B.S. in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Prior to attending Syracuse, he spent two years at Diablo Valley College in where he studied Journalism. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Outside of work, you can catch him playing basketball, taking photos or hanging out at a local coffee shop. If you run into him, please say hello!

Any tips? Contact him at Adam.Campos@10News.com. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook at ARCamposTV.