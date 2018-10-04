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HomepageClairemont residents rally to demand pool reopeningLocal NewsSan Diego has avoided rotating outages since 2022 — battery storage is whyLocal NewsVolunteers clean tombstones at Miramar National Cemetery after 9/11 anniversaryLocal NewsEscondido bans riders under 12 on e-bikes as crashes surge to 35 this yearSan Diego NewsFormer educator faces criminal charges over alleged misconduct with studentsSouth BayNational City's new short-term rental law takes effect next week
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