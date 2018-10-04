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Local NewsFour rapes reported within three weeks of semester at Cal State San MarcosLocal NewsTech issue causing check-in headaches, lines at SD airport Tuesday morningNational NewsLawyer: Prosecutors haven't given info of teen's alleged ties to mosque shootersLocal News1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after crash involving MTS busLocal NewsGov. Newsom declares state of emergency as San Diego braces for El Niño stormsNorth County NewsFamily pleads for tips after possible hit-and-run in Oceanside
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