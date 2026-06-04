Protecting yourself from World Cup ticket scams before you buy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Getting a last-minute World Cup ticket is rare. The official FIFA World Cup website has sold out of most matches, and tickets that remain available range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars, depending on the location, matchup, and round.

That has many fans turning to the third-party market in search of affordable options, and scammers are taking notice.

Corey Snyder, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau, said scammers are taking advantage of the high demand for tickets.

"It's just like anything — if the price is too good to be true, usually it is," Snyder said.

Snyder recommends buying through a verified reseller, a status that can be confirmed on the Better Business Bureau website. He also advises against using payment apps like Venmo or Zelle, and instead using a credit card.

"Using a credit card is always, you know, the preferred method because obviously your institution will back it if something goes wrong, you can file a claim and try to get that money back," Snyder said.

Buying from an individual seller through social media carries additional risk. Snyder said fans should ask for proof of purchase or some form of verification before sending any payment.

"9 times out of 10 when people get scammed they buy the tickets, show up to the event, and then the tickets don't work. So you want to make sure that you're getting either proof of purchase or some kind of verification that you did receive the correct tickets. Matching the name to the ticket, like the ID of the person you're buying from to the ticket," Snyder said.

Online companies like Meta have recently launched safeguards to help protect customers. On Facebook, a pop-up notification will alert users searching for FIFA World Cup tickets to watch out for scams and will provide a link to easily report suspicious content or accounts.

Snyder said fans should trust their instincts, research before making a purchase, and confirm they have proof of tickets before sending any payment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.