Fleeing driver leads police pursuit across San Diego Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorist who fled several San Diego-area traffic stops Thursday -- managing to elude officers the first time -- was arrested after leading a meandering, roughly 45-minute road chase across the county.

The second and final of the two pursuits began about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when police in Escondido spotted a Toyota Camry that the California Highway Patrol had been chasing but lost sight of earlier in the morning, officials said.

When officers tried to pull over the driver, he again refused to yield, Escondido police Sgt. Chris Dare said. The motorist then proceeded to flee to the west and south at moderate speeds through various San Diego-area communities, the sergeant said.

The chase ended in La Jolla, where the suspect rear-ended another vehicle and ran over a tire-flattening spike strip that officers had laid in his path. Officers were then able to take the driver into custody with help from a police dog, Dare said.

The name of the arrestee, who was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before being booked into jail, and details on the first attempted traffic stop were not immediately available.

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