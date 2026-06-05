The Streamline: Central Elementary School closes its doors; proposed funding cuts to police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the June 5, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The San Diego City Council will discuss the proposed city budget today, as some council members are pushing for an alternative that would cut funding from police to restore cuts to libraries, recreation centers, and arts and culture programs.

The Senate has passed legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies, sending it to the House. The Friday morning passage will fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol for the next three years, through the end of Trump’s term.

And Central Elementary School will close its doors for good after today, due to declining enrollment and rising costs. ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos follows through with teachers and parents on the last day.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, June 5 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, June 5

TOP STORY

The Budget Review Committee will meet today to discuss the recommended City Council budget modifications.

Mayor Todd Gloria released his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget plan on April 15. The revised plan, aimed at closing a $118 million deficit, restores recreation center and library hours in Districts 4, 8, and 9.

However, several San Diego City Council members are pushing back on that proposed budget.

They are offering an alternative plan that would redirect funds from the San Diego Police Department to restore cuts to libraries, recreation centers, and arts and culture programs.

Those cuts would specifically eliminate funding for automated license plate reader cameras, commonly known as Flock cameras.

Councilmembers Sean Elo-Rivera, Henry Foster, Kent Lee, and Vivian Moreno are backing the compromise plan, which they say would save approximately $2.2 million by ending the city's contract for the AI-powered surveillance technology.

Flock cameras help police track vehicles linked to crimes, and SDPD Chief Scott Wahl says the cameras are essential to effective law enforcement. The cameras have helped in roughly 800 investigations since 2023, and in solving 10 of the 28 homicides in the city last year.

"When we are able to put people in places at a specific time, it helps us respond in the moment as well as after a crime has been committed so that we're catching somebody after the first crime and not after they've committed dozens of crimes," Wahl said.

The proposal needs at least one more council member to reach a majority.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies early Friday, after weeks of delays and fierce backlash to an unrelated $1.776 billion settlement fund that threatened to derail the bill.

Senators voted 52-47 to pass the $70 billion legislation to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol for the next three years, through the end of Trump’s term, after Democrats have blocked the money for months. The bill will now head to the House, which is expected to take it up next week.

The final vote came just before 5 a.m., after Republicans narrowly defeated multiple attempts by members of both parties to add language to the bill that would permanently ban Trump’s settlement fund for allies who believe they've been politically persecuted.

Republicans cleared the last major hurdle overnight when they defeated an amendment proposed by one of their own members, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, that would have redirected payments from the settlement to members of law enforcement who were injured when a mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The amendments were a test of party unity that complicated what should have been an easy vote for Republicans who wanted to keep the focus on immigration enforcement in an election year. Instead, they spent almost a full day haggling among themselves over whether to block the settlement fund, even after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had said earlier this week that it would not go forward.

“This would have been done several hours ago if we weren’t having to deal with some of the issues around the fund,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said shortly before midnight.

Thune himself has criticized the fund, which was part of a settlement that resolves Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns and has angered many of his GOP colleagues. But he has been pushing GOP senators for weeks to keep the bill focused on the funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol and to avoid adding new provisions that could complicate its passage in the House.

Still, a group of Republican senators pushed all day and into the night to block the fund’s payouts through legislation. That effort came after Trump, who has been at odds with the Senate in recent weeks, raised new doubts about the fund’s future on Wednesday — just after the Senate had voted to start debate on the bill — when he told reporters that it is “very important” and said “I don’t know” whether it is dead or on hold.

Story by the Associated Press

CONSUMER

With summer break here for many families, but with high prices, more are opting not to take that summer vacation, and instead exploring their own backyard.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey takes a look at how you can still plan a memorable getaway while on a budget:

Summer Travel Tips and skipping vacation

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After today, Central Elementary School will close its doors for good. The South Bay Union says the tough decision came down to declining enrollment and rising costs.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos follows through with a teacher who has been at the school for decades:

Central Elementary closing

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