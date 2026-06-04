Emotional testimony from family members during Day 11 of Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

11 a.m — It was emotional testimony from Maya Millete’s sister-in-law as Day 11 of the Larry Millete murder trial began.

Genesis Nicolas-Tabalanza was friends with Maya and is married to Maya’s brother.

January 2020 is when Maya started to have conversations with her about their marital issues. Maya asked her about moving into her apartment because of those problems. Genesis testified that she thought they had a good marriage, saying Maya and Larry addressed each other as “mahal,” which is a term of endearment that translates to “love” in Tagalog.

She testified that she did not find out about Maya’s affair with a co-worker until Larry told her about it in February 2020.

Maya moved in with her brother and sister-in-law for about a month and a half in May of that year. Genesis said it was sometimes difficult being in the middle person.

Larry Millete is accused of killing his wife in January 2021. He was arrested several months later in October.

Maya's body has never been found.

