Free & Fun: How to see the famous "Fallen Star" house for free

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Fallen Star house at UC San Diego's Jacobs School of Engineering is free to visit — and it might be one of the best free things to do in San Diego right now. As part of the large public art installations across campus at UC San Diego, the blue house hangs precariously off the edge of the Jacobs Hall. While it might be an eye-popping exhibit - stepping foot in it is a whole different experience.

A feat of engineering and art alike, the house, constructed and envisioned by Do Ho Suh, is meant to replicate a sense of homesickness and disorientation one might feel when immigrating from one country to another.

"[The artist] is originally from South Korea, grew up in Seoul ... when he came to the United States, he felt really out of place," Jane Zwerneman, the Senior Project Manager for the Stuart Collection, said. "Being in the United States, being in a different culture ... [it] made him a little bit homesick, but also think about the whole concept of home and displacement from home and what that means."

The house is built so that it is tilted on different planes throughout the room, creating a sense of disorientation and vertigo, meant to replicate homesickness.

Reservations are required and fill up fast, so planning ahead is key. Visits are available Wednesdays and Thursdays and can be booked through this website.

There are also other art installations on site, part of the Stuart Collection, to explore, making it a family-friendly way to experience both engineering and art.

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