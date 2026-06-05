San Diego sisters charged with murder of mother, elder abuse of father

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two sisters were taken into custody after San Diego police say they endangered their parents' health, leading to the neglect of their father and the death of their mother, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On March 6, San Diego Police officers and fire-rescue personnel would find 81-year-old Kun-Ying Yang unresponsive on a pull-out couch, face first in the gap between a couch and bed frame. She was later pronounced dead after life-saving efforts from crews.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation due to the "unusual" circumstances.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and worked with Adult Protective Services and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

After several weeks, Yang's cause of death was determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to be "positional asphyxia with contributing factors such as neglect."

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Yang's daughters, 52-year-old Ingrid Wu and 53-year-old Rebecca Wu, charging them with the murder of their mother and elder abuse of their father.

They were booked into Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

