San Ysidro Port of Entry closed, traffic diverted due to protests

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Protests in Mexico shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry Thursday morning, forcing traffic in the area to be diverted.

According to Caltrans, southbound traffic on I-5 and I-805 is being diverted to eastbound State Route 905 due to the closure.

Those traveling in the area are being redirected to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

California Highway Patrol is also asking people to avoid the area around the San Ysidro Port of Entry because of the closure.

The following ramps are also closed:

• Camino De La Plaza on-ramp to I-5 SB

• Tocayo on-ramp to I-5 SB

• Dairy Mart on-ramp to I-5 SB

• SR-905 WB connector to I-5 SB

• San Ysidro Blvd on-ramp to I-805 SB

• SR-905 WB connector to I-805 SB

• SR-905 EB connector to I-805 SB

Click here to view up-to-date traffic in the area.

