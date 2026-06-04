'Olivia,' 300-Pound Black Bear Arrives at Alpine's Lions Tigers & Bears

ALPINE (CNS) — Alpine-based Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Sanctuary Thursday announced the rescue and arrival of Olivia, a 300-pound American black bear who recently made the journey from Minnesota.

The nonprofit's founder and director, Bobbi Brink, received a call to rehome Olivia on May 20, and the last several weeks have been used to prepare transport of the bear more than 2,000 miles from Finlayson, Minnesota. She will receive lifelong care and specialized support, Brink said.

"Every rescue represents a new beginning, and we are thrilled to welcome Olivia to Lions Tigers & Bears," Brink said. "Her former owner made the decision to put Olivia's needs first, and we are honored to provide her with the lifelong care, safety and enrichment she deserves. We look forward to watching her thrive in her new home."

Olivia is undergoing quarantine, where she will undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation and receive individualized care from the sanctuary's veterinary and animal care teams. The animal's age was not provided.

According to Lions Tigers & Bears, since Olivia's arrival, the bear has shown interest in a variety of nutritious foods and has been actively engaging with enrichment items provided by her caregivers. She has also been seen exploring her surroundings, playing and becoming more comfortable in her new environment as she adjusts to life at the sanctuary.

Olivia will continue to be monitored by the sanctuary's veterinary and animal care teams to ensure a smooth transition. Once evaluations and the acclimation process are complete, she will begin enjoying the habitat.

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