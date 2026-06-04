San Diego councilmembers propose cutting police surveillance cameras to restore library, arts funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Several San Diego City Council members are pushing back on Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget, offering an alternative plan that would eliminate funding for automated license plate reader cameras — commonly known as Flock cameras — to restore cuts to libraries, recreation centers, and arts and culture programs.

The proposal comes after hundreds of residents voiced concerns during hours of public debate over the budget. Councilmembers Sean Elo-Rivera, Henry Foster, Kent Lee, and Vivian Moreno are backing the compromise plan, which they say would save approximately $2.2 million by ending the city's contract for the AI-powered surveillance technology.

"Why would we pay for this AI powered surveillance technology while we're defunding things like parks, rec centers and libraries," Elo-Rivera said.

Elo-Rivera, who represents District 9, framed the decision as a choice between surveillance and community investment.

"You give me 2 million dollars, and you tell me you can use this to surveil the community or you can invest it in the community in our libraries, our parks, our rec centers, to give our communities positive opportunities. I am going to opt for libraries, parks, and rec centers," Elo-Rivera said.

Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, who represents District 6, said the proposal reflects a broader effort to find balance in the city's finances.

"We're choosing between different components of the city to figure out where that right balance is ultimately, and so our offices put together a series of options of other cuts that we would be willing to undertake," Lee said.

The Flock cameras help police track vehicles linked to crimes, but the technology has drawn public criticism over concerns about government surveillance.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the cameras are essential to effective law enforcement.

"When we are able to put people in places at a specific time, it helps us respond in the moment as well as after a crime has been committed so that we're catching somebody after the first crime and not after they've committed dozens of crimes," Wahl said.

The compromise proposal would need at least one more council member's support to reach a majority. The City Council is expected to continue debating the budget on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

