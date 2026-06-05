New 48th Congressional District sets stage for high-stakes November showdown

The race for California's newly redrawn 48th Congressional District is quickly becoming one of the most competitive and closely watched congressional contests in the nation.

Following the approval of Proposition 50 last November, district boundaries across California were redrawn, reshaping several congressional seats — including the 48th District. The changes have created a more politically balanced district and set the stage for a high-profile general election matchup between Republican Jim Desmond and Democrat Marni Von Wilpert.

Political observers say the stakes extend far beyond San Diego County.

"The road to Washington runs through San Diego this year," said Corey Gustafson, former chair of the San Diego County Republican Party.

The new district now stretches beyond much of North County San Diego to include parts of San Marcos, Vista, and Escondido, along with portions of Riverside County and the Coachella Valley. Previously, the district had a different geographic and political makeup.

According to Gustafson, the redrawn boundaries have created a district where both parties have a realistic path to victory.

"It's a very narrow field where one party or the other can actually compete," he said.

He estimates Democrats hold roughly a four-point registration advantage in the district but notes that the primary election results showed just how competitive the race could become.

"It looks like this is going to be the hotbed of activity in the congressional election, not only in California but across the nation," Gustafson said.

Desmond, a San Diego County supervisor and former mayor of San Marcos, finished first in the primary election. He has already secured endorsements from former Congressman Darrell Issa and President Donald Trump.

"I've been a mayor for 12 years. I've been a county supervisor. I'm a boots-on-the-ground type of person, and the people I want to win over are the voters," Desmond said. "Outside help is wonderful, but the focus for me is going to be the residents of Southern California."

Meanwhile, Von Wilpert, a San Diego City Council member, says the primary results demonstrate that Democrats have a viable path to victory in November.

"It shows that Democrats have a real chance of winning this race," Von Wilpert said. "It will be tough, but I've beaten Republicans before."

With control of the House potentially hinging on a handful of swing districts nationwide, analysts expect outside groups and national political organizations to invest heavily in the race.

Gustafson believes the contest could ultimately become one of the most expensive congressional races in California history.

"This race absolutely has a chance to be the most expensive race in the history of a California congressional race," he said.

One reason is the district's geography. The 48th spans portions of both the San Diego and Los Angeles media markets, significantly increasing the cost of advertising and voter outreach efforts.

"To be able to buy advertising, you're going to have to have enormous resources," Gustafson said. "We might be able to see a record broken in this race."

As the general election approaches, both campaigns are expected to intensify their outreach efforts while national political figures and organizations keep a close eye on the district.

With a competitive electorate, redrawn boundaries, and national attention focused on the outcome, the 48th Congressional District is positioned to become one of the defining House races of 2026.

