Tijuana wastewater line repairs complete after collapse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Mexican Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission says repairs to a collapsed wastewater pipe are now complete.

The Tijuana Parallel Gravity Line, which transports wastewater in Tijuana, collapsed Friday night.

The collapse led to heavy wastewater flow through the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The plant, designed to treat 35 million gallons a day (MGD), sustained flows above 45 MGD for 13 hours and peaks above 60 MGD for nine hours over the weekend — well above its design capacity, according to the USIBWC.

The increase in wastewater caused high levels of hydrogen sulfide gas in the Tijuana River Valley, reaching high levels above what's considered safe.

With the repairs complete, the USIBWC says flows into the Tijuana River and canyon collector system have significantly decreased.

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to capture and treat flows and is returning to normal operations, treating up to 35 million gallons per day, adds the USIBWC.

While river flows have declined, odors may persist.

County health officials are asking residents who smell the odor in the South Bay to limit time outside, use air filters, fans and keep windows shut.