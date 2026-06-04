Padres' losing streak continues with 3-2 loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez ran his consecutive shutout innings streak to 50 2/3 before allowing a run and earned the win after J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber homered in the seventh inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Jhoan Duran worked a scoreless ninth for his 14th save.

Sánchez’s streak ranks as the third-best overall dating to the start of the Live Ball Era in 1920 behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Orel Hershiser, with a record 59 straight scoreless innings in 1988, and Don Drysdale with 58 in 1968. With a scoreless first inning against the Padres, Sánchez topped Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell's mark of 45 1/3 in 1933 for longest by a left-hander.

Sánchez (7-2) breezed through six scoreless innings against the Padres before allowing a two-out double in the seventh to Ty France. Sánchez allowed an RBI single to lefty-swinging Jackson Merrill that scored France and accounted for the only run he allowed since the end of April.

Sánchez stood on the mound and finally cracked a smile and fidgeted with the bill of his cap after a nearly minute-long standing ovation from 40,453 Phillies fans. He finished with eight strikeouts.

Sánchez last allowed two runs in the first inning of a 3-2 victory over the Giants on April 30.

Sánchez got the run support he needed for the win in the bottom of the seventh when Realmuto and Schwarber hit solo homers off Padres reliever Jason Adam (2-1) to make it 3-1.

Adolis Garcia, struggling mightily and batting .193 in his first season as Nick Castellanos' replacement in right field, laced an RBI double to center off Padres starter Walker Buehler in the fifth for the 1-0 lead.

Phillies reliever Brad Keller drilled Xander Bogaerts with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to make it 3-2.

The Padres have now lost four games in a row. The team has also dropped five games against Philadelphia this season.