Imperial Beach families say goodbye to Central Elementary School after 74 years

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KGTV) — Central Elementary School in Imperial Beach closed its doors for the last time Friday, ending 74 years of service to the community as part of a larger plan by the South Bay Unified School District to consolidate campuses.

The district says its enrollment has declined from 40-50% since 2011, nearly double the amount of neighboring districts. On top of dropping enrollment, rising operational costs left them no other choice. For many families, the closure stings.

"I was really sad, honestly, because we really like the school. It's a small community school," one parent said.

Around 300 students will be transferring to new schools within the district as part of the redistricting. Parents are anxious about how their children will adjust to larger campuses and be separated from friends they've made.

"The school that he's going to go to is bigger, like physically bigger. There's gonna be a lot more children there, so just adapting, and you know it's hard when you're little," a parent said.

The adjustment will not fall only on students. Parents say they will have to learn entirely new routines as well.

"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge in that sense, too," Beverly Nichols said.

Beverly Nichols's two sons are transferring to new schools that are twice as far from their home as Central Elementary.

"I want to make sure they get picked up, and they don't have to travel on the bus if they don't need to. And I don't know the area very well that they're going to be going to," Nichols said.

Two more schools, Sunnyslope and Berry, are set to close in the next few years. According to the district's latest budget report, it is projected to remain in a deficit through the 2027-28 school year.

Some community members say they feel abandoned by the district.

"I just feel honestly really let down by the district because they've cut funding year after year after year, and if children are our future, why are we doing this?" a parent added.

Superintendent Jose Espinoza addressed the closure in a statement.

"While the closure of the school, due to declining enrollment and other financial constraints, was regrettable, we honor the school's legacy and many contributions to our community," Espinoza said.