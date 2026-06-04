The Streamline: South Bay warned of elevated 'sewer gas' levels after pipe break

Here is what you need to know in the June 4, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The South Bay stench is worsening after a burst pipe in Tijuana, pumping hazardous gas into the air and prompting county officials to urge families to stay indoors and keep windows shut.



On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are moving to end the war with Iran as a fragile ceasefire continues to crumble.



Plus, we're looking at the scams soccer fans need to watch for as con artists target those chasing last-minute World Cup tickets.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, June 4 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, June 4

TOP STORY

The sewage crisis in San Diego’s South Bay continues to worsen following a major pipe collapse in Mexico over the weekend, which has led to high levels of hydrogen sulfide gas in the Tijuana River Valley — producing a strong rotten egg odor.

The ruptured pipeline is one of the main lines transporting wastewater to treatment plants in Baja California. In the past two weeks, Mexican officials have responded to two separate breaks in the same line.

Hydrogen sulfide levels have recently been measured at more than 30 times above what is considered safe. In response, San Diego County health officials are advising residents who notice the smell to limit outdoor activity, use air filters or fans indoors, and keep windows closed.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan said local crews are working on a temporary repair in Nestor, a neighborhood considered a “hotspot.”

“If we can fix that, then, you know, that'll help at least bring some relief and mitigation where we know there's a lot of aerosolization of the raw sewage and industrial chemicals that are coming over in in the Tijuana River,” Thihalolipavan told ABC 10News.

While Thihalolipavan did not detail what the temporary fix entails, he noted it’s a measure they can control for now to hopefully provide some relief to South Bay residents.

The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission said the pipeline in Tijuana is expected to be repaired by the end of this week.

Residents can sign up for alerts when gas particulates reach 30 parts per billion at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CASDCAPCD/subscriber/new, where current readings and other pollution data are also available.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

For the first time since the war in Iran began, both Democrats and Republicans are voting to end it.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved a resolution requiring President Trump to either withdraw U.S. troops or seek congressional approval to continue military operations. Four Republicans joined Democrats in the war powers vote, although the measure is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

At the same time, the ceasefire with Iran is unraveling. An Iranian drone attack targeted Kuwait's main airport Wednesday, killing one person and injuring dozens. The U.S. responded by striking multiple Iranian targets.

The White House dismissed the war powers vote, saying President Trump will continue to act in defense of national security.

US, Iran trade blame after deadly drone strike on Kuwait’s main airport

CONSUMER

Many fans are turning to the third-party market in search of affordable World Cup ticket options, and scammers are taking notice.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how you can avoid getting swindled when searching for and buying match tickets:

Protecting yourself from World Cup ticket scams before you buy

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A federal judge has ordered the Otay Mesa Detention Center to allow San Diego County health officials to conduct a health inspection of the facility.

The ruling follows concerns about conditions inside the privately operated immigration detention center.

The inspection is expected to assess the facility’s compliance with health and safety standards.

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