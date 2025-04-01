21 people died in San Diego area traffic in March

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least 21 people were killed in traffic collisions on San Diego area roads in the month of March.

Among those killed were seven pedestrians, two electric bike riders, two motorcycle riders and a man driving an ATV.

ABC 10News tracks fatal traffic collisions, reporting that there were 17 deaths in January and 15 in February.

Four additional deaths that occurred in January were reported by the end of February, and three more February deaths have since been reported, bringing the totals for those months to 21 and 18, respectively.

Sixty San Diego area traffic deaths have been reported so far in 2025, setting the pace for 240 this year, which would be fewer than the 284 reported by SANDAG in 2022, the most recent year that data is available.

Last year, 10News reported on the City of San Diego’s Vision Zero efforts and how it is falling short of its lofty goal of zero traffic deaths by 2025.

The City says safety is its primary concern and recently updated its street design manual to incorporate safer, more pedestrian—and bike-rider-friendly road features.

Below are the traffic deaths that were reported in March:

On Sunday, March 2, a pedestrian was killed on I-5 at the Old Town off-ramp after running in front of a vehicle, CHP reported.

On Tuesday, March 4, a person was killed when a truck and a Sprinter train collided in Escondido.

On Thursday, March 6, a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in Mission Hills.

On Saturday, March 8, at 2:12 a.m., a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman with his car in National City. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Then, also on March 8 in Spring Valley, a motorcyclist was killed, according to a March 24 release from the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

That same day, a woman was hit by a car in Escondido, according to Escondido Police. She was taken to a hospital where she died just past midnight on Sunday, March 9.

On Sunday, March 9, a man riding an ATV was killed, according to CHP. The incident occurred east of Poway on Mussy Grade Rd.

Additionally, at around 6 p.m. on March 9, a pedestrian was hit by a driver in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, March 10, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Governor Drive and I-805. A record of the CHP traffic incident feed is available at CHPfatal.com.

On Friday, March 14, one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-8 in the College Area.

On Saturday, March 15, an electric bike rider was the victim of a hit-and-run near MiraCosta College. He died at a La Jolla hospital three days later, according to the Medical Examiner.

On Sunday, March 16, CHP reported a fatality on SR-76 in the Pala area. The Medical Examiner report says that the victim was in a head-on crash caused by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

On Wednesday, March 19, a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Rolando Village on El Cajon Blvd, according to police. The incident was reported on Pacific Attorney Group and by the Union Tribune.

On Thursday, March 20, a motorcycle rider collided with a vehicle on I-5 near Middletown. The rider died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner.

CHPfatal.com reported another traffic death on March 20 at the intersection of I-15 and Sr-78 in Escondido

On Saturday, March 29, a man was hit and killed by a car while riding an e-bike in Clairemont Mesa.

Also on Saturday, March 29, a car went off the I-15 ramp onto SR-94, killing two people inside.

Two people died in a head-on collision in Deer Springs on Sunday morning, as reported by Times of San Diego.

And on Monday, March 31, a pedestrian was killed in the Camp Pendelton area on I-5 south of Las Pulgas road, according to an email from CHP.

In addition to these fatal incidents, two people were put in critical condition because of traffic collisions in March as well.

On Wednesday, March 12, a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Imperial Beach, police said.

And on Sunday, March 16, a 29-year-old man was put in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.