Man arrested in fatal DUI hit-and-run in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A man was arrested today in the hit-and-run block of East Plaza Boulevard at 2:12 a.m. Saturday after being informed about a person lying in the street, according to the National City Police Department.

They found a woman "unresponsive in the center divider of the roadway." Police, National City firefighters and paramedics rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses and finding debris in the road, officers "determined the woman was the victim of a hit-and-run traffic collision," the NCPD said.

A witness guided officers to the 600 block of East 18th Street, where they located a suspected vehicle with damage that "showed clear evidence of being involved in a collision with a pedestrian," police said.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jamal Dekwon Lee.

Lee was booked into the county jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing death or great bodily injury, and felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the NCPD Investigations Division at 619-336-4457. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

