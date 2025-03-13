Watch Now
Bicyclist hit by SUV in Egger Highlands, sustains life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 45-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer in south San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood Wednesday evening.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Palm Avenue at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday where they learned a 51-year-old-woman was driving the Explorer west on Palm Avenue when the bicyclist rode in front of the Explorer and was struck, said Officer Jose Perales.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

