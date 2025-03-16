Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Sunset Cliffs accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a serious injury collision on the 1200 block of the coastal roadway at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man, riding southbound on a blue 2013 Harley Davidson Iron 883, fell off his motorcycle in his attempt to drive through a curve.

The man sustained severe injuries from the incident, including multiple abrasions, a spinal fracture, a skull base fracture and a laceration to his leg.

Authorities said the 29-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police suspect alcohol to be a factor in this collision.

SDPD's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call SDPD's Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.