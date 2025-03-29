Hit-and-run collision kills e-biker in Clairemont Mesa

CLAIREMONT MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 36-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was struck and killed this morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Clairemont Mesa East community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue. The bicycle was going westbound in the bike lane, as the vehicle was going westbound in the No. 2 lane, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"At some point, the bicyclist made a movement to the left and veered into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the bicyclist," according to a police statement.

The vehicle fled the scene. Police describe the suspect vehicle as "a light-colored, possibly gray 2016-2022 Mercedes Benz E-class sedan, with front end damage and missing grill/front-end body pieces."

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

San Diego police urge anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

