Pedestrian killed on I-5 freeway in Camp Pendelton

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 in the Camp Pendleton area Monday morning
Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base sign
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was hit and killed by a car on I-5 in the Camp Pendleton area Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer confirmed that at about 4:20 a.m. on March 31, a white Chevrolet Silverado going northbound on I-5 hit a man south of Las Pulgas Road.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene, according to CHP.

The incident is listed on CHPfatal.com as well, a website that lists fatal incidents reported on the CHP traffic incident information page.

