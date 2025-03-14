1 person dead in fiery crash on Interstate 8 in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 8 in the College Area early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 1 a.m. on eastbound I-8 near College Avenue.

When the ABC 10News Breaking News Track arrived at the scene, one car was engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to put it out.

The driver who hit the car that burst into flames told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that she crashed into it moments after that vehicle slammed into a big rig truck.

CHP officers at the scene said the driver in the burning car died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.