POWAY (CNS) — A person died today when the all-terrain vehicle he was on flipped over and caught fire in the winery area of Poway.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Mussey Grade Road north of Mahogany Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. It was unclear how he died. His name and age were not released.

