City of San Diego releases draft of Street Design Manual Update

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego released a draft of its Street Design Manual Update this week for public review and comment. The manual is a resource that helps outline how roads and walkways should be designed and provides guidance for building following these recommendations.

“The manual addresses the many aspects of modern streets that will serve the needs of all users, such as pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders,” the City of San Diego said in an Instagram post.

The manual is an appendix to the Land Development Manual. Its current edition is from 2017, and the last major update was done in 2002, according to the city.

The update is downstream of updates to the General Plan, Strategic Plan, Climate Action Plan (CAP) and Vision Zero action plan. It is a continuation of the Complete Streets Council Policy and is designed to complement walkable, bikeable, mixed-use development, according to the website.

The manual describes how and when to build roadway features, from parking and medians to bike and bus lanes; traffic safety features such as diverters and speed bumps; pedestrian infrastructure including crosswalks, signs, and flashing lights; and parks, greenways, landscaping, and other off-road components.

City of San Diego Screenshot of a road section from San Diego's Street Design Manual

The city says this is part of a pivot away from an auto-focused manual, while the new one will focus on creating safe, attractive, comfortable streets for all road users.

“The Street Design Manual... Will help make walking, rolling, bicycling, and using transit more convenient, efficient, and affordable," the manual says.

ABC 10News reported on how the City is falling short of its vision zero goals last November.

So far in 2025, at least 17 people have died in traffic in San Diego County.

You can submit comments and feedback online through the City’s Sustainability and Mobility website.