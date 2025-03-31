2 people killed in single-vehicle collision on San Diego highway

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle collision after losing control on a highway transition ramp in the San Diego area, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on State Route 94 to the northbound Interstate 15 transition and veered off the roadway of the ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the car became airborne, struck an overhead sign and came to a stop on its roof within westbound lanes on SR-94.

The driver and passenger died at the scene. Their names were not immediately available

According to the CHP, debris from the crash struck another vehicle that resulted in minor damage, but no additional injuries were reported.

It was unclear what prompted the vehicle to lose control, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the CHP San Diego Area at 858-293-6000.

