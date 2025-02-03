17 people were killed in San Diego County traffic in January

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Seventeen people died in San Diego County traffic in just the first month of 2025.

ABC 10News has been tracking traffic fatalities this year, and in January, there were at least 17 reported incidents resulting in a person’s death.

This puts the county on track for 204 traffic deaths in 2025, which would be fewer than the 284 that were reported in 2022 and the lowest annual number in San Diego County since 2014, according to the SANDAG Traffic Safety Dashboard.

Seven pedestrians and one cyclist were killed in January, putting the county on track for 96 pedestrian deaths and 12 bike riders killed. In 2022, 98 pedestrians and 10 bike riders were killed in traffic.

Eight people were killed in the first five days of the new year, according to Coast News, including three pedestrians and one person riding a bike.

A man was killed on Jan. 14 when his car veered off the transition ramp between SR-94 and I-15.

Two women, both pedestrians, were killed on Jan. 17 in Clairemont and on Jan. 19 in Encinitas.

A driver was killed in Miramar Ranch North on Jan. 24, and a pedestrian was killed in Escondido on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 26, a driver was killed in Oceanside, and a man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Del Cerro that same night, according to Patch.

On Jan. 27, two people died on SR 54; a person was killed when their vehicle crashed into the center divider in Chula Vista, and a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a vehicle while walking in the roadway in National City.

A person died on Feb. 1 near the Pershing Drive off-ramp of I-5 at 17th and B street.

10News reported on the City falling short of its Vision Zero goals in Nov. 2024.