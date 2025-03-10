Escondido Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on East Washington Ave., killed

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on an Escondido street and killed over the weekend, according to police.

Escondido Police said the fatal crash happened March 8, at around 11:56 p.m., in the 1100 block of East Washington Ave.

Officers responding to the reported collision arrived to find the victim in the roadway and immediately performed life-saving measures.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Palomar Medical Center but died after arrival, according to police.

Police noted the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident “remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The driver was not arrested or cited, police added.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 760-839-4722 or EPD Traffic Investigator Adan Martinez at 760-839-4465, reference case 25002203.