Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

One killed in crash between train, truck in Escondido

One person was killed today in a crash involving a truck and a Sprinter train in Escondido
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — One person was killed today in a crash involving a truck and a Sprinter train in Escondido, authorities reported.

The rail fatality took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Enterprise Street and West Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The accident forced delays in passenger-train service in the area, North County Transit District officials advised.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!