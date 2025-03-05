One killed in crash between train, truck in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — One person was killed today in a crash involving a truck and a Sprinter train in Escondido, authorities reported.

The rail fatality took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Enterprise Street and West Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The accident forced delays in passenger-train service in the area, North County Transit District officials advised.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.