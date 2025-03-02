Fifteen people were killed in San Diego County traffic in February

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least fifteen people died last month in San Diego area traffic, and four more deaths were reported that occurred in January.

Six vehicle occupants, four pedestrians, two motorcyclists, one off road vehicle rider, one electric bike rider, and an electric skateboard rider were killed in traffic collisions in the month of February.

A pedestrian died Feb 1 near the Pershing Drive off ramp of I-5 at 17th and B street.

CHP reported a motorcyclist died on SR 78 near San Marcos on Feb 3.

Friday February 7 three people died in traffic; two people were killed when a vehicle collided with at least one other car in the Jamacha area north of Jamul, and a man was killed driving the wrong way on Mast Boulevard near Santana High School.

On Monday February 10 two people, a couple in their 70s, were killed in a multi vehicle crash on I-8 near Grossmont.

Also on February 10, a pedestrian on I-805 in San Ysidro was killed.

ABC 10News later learned this woman was Maria Ramos, a mother of four who was doing charitable work with homeless individuals living along the highway.

And also on Feb 10 a man was riding an electric bicycle in Santee when he collided with a parked UPS truck, and died.

On Tuesday, February 11, at least one person was killed and another was sent to a hospital when an SUV stalled on I-5 near San Ysidro.

On February 13 a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Otay Lakes Road.

On February 16 a pedestrian on SR-905 in San Ysidro was hit and killed, according to Times of San Diego.

On Feb 19 a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on an I-8 on ramp, according to the Union Tribune.

On Feb 21 authorities identified a man who was found dead on a Vista roadway. He was riding an electric skateboard and a victim of an apparent hit and run.

On February 23 one person was killed when thrown from the off road vehicle they were riding on SR 54 near Engineer Springs.

ABC 10News previously reported that seventeen people had been killed in San Diego area traffic in January; with new information, this number has been revised to 21 people killed in that month.

In addition to the seventeen incidents listed in the article linked above, four additional traffic deaths that occurred in January were reported.

On Jan 12 a homeless woman was killed when she was run over in a parking lot in San Ysidro.

On Jan 13 a head-on collision in El Cajon left one person dead, according to USAaccidentlawyer.com.

On February 6, a man died as a result of injuries from a Jan 20 motorcycle collision in Chula Vista.

On Feb 10 authorities identified a man who was killed Jan 30 in Spring Valley when their vehicle crashed into a tree.

San Diego County is on track for 216 traffic deaths which would be fewer than the 284 that were reported in 2022 and the lowest annual number in San Diego County since 2014, according to the SANDAG Traffic Safety Dashboard.