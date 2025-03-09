Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian, 69, killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

A 69-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run in Mission Hills
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 69-year-old pedestrian was killed thursday in a hit- and-run in Mission Hills.

The man was walking in the roadway in the 2100 block of Hancock Street, between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway, when a southbound white Dodge Challenger struck him shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!