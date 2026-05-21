Event being held at Snapdragon Stadium to honor 3 men killed in Islamic Center of San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A special funeral prayer service is being held at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday morning in honor of the three men who died in this week’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Officials with the Islamic Center of San Diego said the event honoring the lives of Amin Abdullah, Mansuor Kaziha, and Nadir Awad will be held at 11 a.m. at the stadium at SDSU Mission Valley River Park.

A burial is scheduled for 12 p.m. at La Vista Memorial Park (3191 Orange St.) in National City, according to Islamic Center officials.

Authorities said Abdullah, 51, was on duty when he confronted the two suspects on the morning of May 18. He exchanged gunfire with the suspects and warned those inside to run and hide.

According to authorities, Abdullah’s actions stopped the shooters from entering the mosque, where more than 100 children were attending school.

Awad, 57, and the 78-year-old Kaziha drew the shooters’ attention away from the mosque to the parking lot, authorities said.