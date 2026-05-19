Clairemont mosque had bolstered security years before mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Years before a shooting prompted an investigation into security at a San Diego mosque, leaders there had already taken significant steps to protect worshippers — steps ABC 10News Jared Aarons was given a firsthand look at in 2022.

Imam Taha Hassane showed Jared Aarons a row of bulletproof windows at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

"It says purchased with funds provided by the US Dept. of Homeland Security," Hassane said in 2022.

More bulletproof windows were planned at the time.

"This is my office and we're going to replace all these glasses with bulletproof glasses," Hassane said.

Over a period of several years, the center also added a wall around the playground, cameras in the parking lot, a perimeter fence, and an armed guard at the entrance. Those measures were put in place with the help of a $200,000 grant from the state.

"We know that places of gatherings especially places of worship are always the target of criminals," Hassane said in 2022.

The increased security came with a tension Aarons noted between safety and the mosque's mission of faith.

"The extra security also has a cost that can't be measured with dollars. It's difficult to find a balance between being a welcoming, open, hub of a community while building things that keep people out," Aarons said.

Hassane, who remains imam at the center, also spoke to that balance.

"It's a very, very hard choice, a very hard decision to make," Hassane said.

Hassane said he wants everyone to feel welcome but also safe.

The grant money could also be used on active shooter drills, situational awareness training, and facilities assessments.

When asked about the tighter security and the prospect of violence at his doorstep, Hassane reflected on the approach he and the center had taken.

"Just doing our best. Whatever is available to do, and taking our precautions—and praying," Hassane said.

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