Chula Vista Police had prior contact with one suspect from Monday's shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Chula Vista has ties to one of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting, and ABC News has reported that South Bay law enforcement had previously made contact with him.

Sources tell ABC News that 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez, who lived in Eastlake Chula Vista, is the juvenile Chula Vista police were called to check on about a year ago.

Sources tell ABC News that someone who knew Vasquez reported him to police over concerns about his deep interest in extreme ideology and mass casualty attacks. When police reviewed his social media accounts, sources say they were littered with neo-Nazi rhetoric.

At the time, Chula Vista police determined the concerns did not meet a certain threshold for arresting Vasquez

ABC 10News reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department for comment.

In a statement, CVPD said, "They extended their deepest condolences to all those impacted by the tragedy." CVPD also deferred ABC 10News to the San Diego Police Department and the FBI for more information. They also said an open records request could be submitted for call log information tied to an address listed for Vasquez.

On Wednesday, ABC 10News visited two different addresses in Eastlake believed to be linked to Vasquez.

One residence on Cinnamon Court and another on Paradise Trail Road.

SKY10 took video on Tuesday that showed both the police and the FBI visiting both residences.

Multiple neighbors in both neighborhoods told ABC 10News that they did not know much about the families at either residence and had never met a teenager fitting the description of Caleb Vasquez.

At the Cinnamon Court residence, a man answered the door. When asked if he was Vasquez's father, he asked for space and took the reporter's contact information.

ABC 10News also reached out to both the San Diego Police Department and the FBI to confirm details around any prior police contact with Vasquez.