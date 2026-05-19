Community in shock after deadly shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

Three victims were killed, and two suspects are dead after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, according to San Diego Police.

A security guard was among those killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego, leaving longtime members and families in a state of shock after a shooting that occurred just before 11:45 a.m.

Magdi Ahmed, whose brother was inside the Islamic Center at the time of the shooting, said his brother had just greeted the security guard before going into the washroom when he began to hear what he initially thought were firecrackers.

"He was one of the best, you know, just always. Standing there smiling at the people and ready to serve, and we never thought that he was going to be the first casualty," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said his brother quickly realized the sounds were gunshots.

"We see him every time we're walking in and out. He's a great guy, and he saw him lying down, you know, in a pool of blood. He saw him with his own eyes," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said his brother was not injured. Ahmed himself has been attending the Islamic Center since 1993 and could not believe something like this had happened in San Diego.

Two suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

San Diego police say the suspects were driving down Salerno Street when one or both of them shot at a landscaper who was working in the area. The landscaper was not injured. Witnesses say broken glass scattered on the street came from the suspects shooting out of their car windows as they drove away.

The suspects continued down Hatton Street toward Batista Street, where officers responded to reports of gunfire. Police found the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Both suspects were later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. One of them was seen lying in the street.

Witness Alex Grayson described the scene as officers surrounded the vehicle.

"I mean, it's pretty scary. It's pretty out of the ordinary when they told us to get back. We saw them completely surround the BMW and I thought there was nobody in there, but then they surrounded it and I saw gas coming out of it. Maybe they tear-gassed it or something and then just coming out of the area," Grayson said.

Neighbor Daniel McDonald, who lives on Hatton Street not far from where the suspects died, also witnessed the aftermath.

"I don't know if he shot himself or if he got shot, but they're probably giving him chest compressions for a good 15-20 minutes," McDonald said.

Hours later, the scene remained active as investigators continued processing evidence. San Diego police say the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

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