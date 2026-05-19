After hours-long wait, search warrant finally executed at 17-year-old mass shooting suspect's home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A team of about 5 to 10 SWAT officers in full tactical gear approached and entered a home on Lehrer Drive Monday night, executing a search warrant at the residence where a 17-year-old shooting suspect is believed to have lived.

Lehrer Drive is about 2-and-a-half miles northwest of the Islamic Center of San Diego, where three victims were killed in Monday's mass shooting.

The two suspects, the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old companion, were found dead in a car from self-inflicted gunshot wounds a few blocks away from the mosque.

Ted and Marne Celaya said they have lived next door to the 17-year-old suspect and his family for close to 20 years. They came home Monday afternoon to find their street had become a crime scene.

"I have no idea right now what to think about it. I just want to give the mother a hug," Marne Celaya said. "That's all I want to do."

"I'm flabbergasted. You know, I just can't even think," Ted Celaya added.

The Celayas said they were even more shocked when ABC 10News told them why police were there.

"I can't believe it. You happened to say the neighbors, I said, 'What?!'" Ted Celaya said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the suspect's mother called police two hours before the shooting to report her son as a runaway, saying she believed he was suicidal. As she provided more information, police determined the situation was more serious.

"Several of her weapons were missing. Her vehicle was missing, in addition to her son. She also said that she was, her son was with a companion and that they were dressed in camo," Wahl said.

Wahl also said the mother found a note that included what he described as general hate speech. The search warrant will likely reveal additional information relating to that note, as well as uncover other details that could explain a motive in the moments before the shooting.

ABC 10News cameras captured some family members leaving the home Monday afternoon. Police said they are cooperating.

The Celayas recalled interactions with the suspect over the years that did not align with his actions Monday.

"(He would) help us with our groceries," Marne Celaya said.

"He would help you carry your groceries?" ABC 10News clarified.

"Oh yeah, they always did that. They helped us a lot. They brought me a cake for my 80th birthday. I mean, you know, we got along. They were good neighbors," Marne Celaya said.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force assisted at the scene.

San Diego Unified School District said the 17-year-old has attended iHigh Virtual Academy since 2021. From 2024 to 2025, he was also a member of the Madison High School wrestling team.

The district said he was on track to graduate.

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