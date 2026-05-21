Neighbor recalls running for cover with child during San Diego mosque shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dashcam video captured the moment two teen suspects opened fire inside a white BMW SUV on Salerno Street, shortly after killing three people and fleeing the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The footage also captured a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, running for safety with his young child as the gunfire erupted.

"I heard the bang first, like a really loud gunshot, and the second one went off right as I turned my head. That's when the glass was shattered out of the vehicle. So at that point I hightailed it out of there and hid behind a tree nearby," he said.

The father described his instinct in that moment.

"Just get your kid to safety, get out of the way, make sure they don't see you," he said.

Investigators say both teen suspects, identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, died at the scene from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Bullet holes remain visible in trees and landscaping outside a property on Salerno Street. Investigators say the suspects narrowly missed a landscape worker who was trimming a tree outside the home when they opened fire. The homeowner did not want to speak to the media.

Neighbors are still processing what happened.

"It is like really scary, and it's a pretty quiet street, so you never expect anything like that to happen here, really," one neighbor said.

Investigators recovered a note inside the BMW that was described as general hate speech. Neighbors say they will not let hate get in the way of supporting their community.

"We don't want it to have to come from tragedy, but at the same time, it's nice to see everybody support each other, um, just would pray that something like this doesn't have to happen again," one neighbor said.

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